Athletes face a two-year ban if they have three violations of so-called “whereabouts” rules in a 12-month period.
Coleman can appeal his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
He was favored to win Olympic titles after taking gold in the individual 100 and 4x100 relay at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar. Coleman was able to run there after a previous whereabouts case against him was dropped.
He got silver in both events at the 2017 worlds in London.
