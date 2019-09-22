New Zealand raised the issue with match officials, and World Rugby changed the rule for this tournament and certain stadiums, only.

“With immediate effect, the official 10-minute HIA window will commence from the moment the temporarily replaced player enters the HIA room, rather than when the player leaves the playing area,” World Rugby said in a statement. “This is to facilitate slightly longer distances to the HIA room from the field of play at some of the venues.”

Hansen was satisfied that “common sense” prevailed.

“I wasn’t overly happy about it last night when one of (our) best players is missing 40 minutes of the game. But it is what it is,” Hansen said Sunday. He said World Rugby had “shown good leadership.”

“They’ve acknowledged that they haven’t got that part of it right and they’ve changed it,” he said.

After the Ireland-Scotland match on Sunday, Yokohama Stadium was hosting two more pool games, both semifinals, and the final.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.