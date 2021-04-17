Three-time world champion Mick Fanning of Australia was onshore Sunday when the sighting happened. Fanning had a well-publicized encounter with a great white shark during a surfing competition near Port Elizabeth, South Africa in July 2015.
In that incident at the J-Bay Open at Jeffreys Bay, the shark swam close to Fanning who punched it and used his board to shield his body until a fellow competitor and response team helped him to shore.
