The alleged cheating was alerted by a swimmer from India who took part in the second meet in Uzbekistan in April.
Likith Prema made the allegations, including that he was offered bribes by Uzbek officials, in a film he posted online including race footage and results sheets.
“FINA would also like to thank the whistleblowers for their courage in reporting this nefarious behavior,” the Switzerland-based governing body said.
FINA promised to “now investigate whether further sanctions should be imposed on the Uzbekistan Swimming Federation and any other implicated party.”
