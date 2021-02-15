The game was played on a rural property during an extreme cold weather warning that persisted for much of the last 10 days.
“The players were troupers,” said Kate Gallagher, one of the event’s organizers. “They were warriors.”
The seventh edition of the game has raised about $1.5 million for cancer research at the University of Alberta. The game hit the 252-hour goal at dawn Monday and will break its own Guinness World Record.
The final score, according to the event’s Facebook page, was 2,649 to 2,528 for Team Hope.
“But the real winners? Cancer patients at the Cross Cancer Institute,” the post said.
