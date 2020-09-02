Riders are not allowed to receive provisions during the final 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) of a stage.
Yates now tops the standings with a three-second lead over Primoz Roglic. Alaphilippe dropped to 16th overall, 16 seconds behind the new leader.
Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the fifth stage in a sprint finish.
