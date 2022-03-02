South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-14, 7-6 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (14-14, 7-5 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Wright and the North Carolina Central Eagles host Antonio Madlock and the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 8-2 at home. North Carolina Central scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MEAC play. South Carolina State won the last meeting 74-68 on Feb. 8. Madlock scored 20 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Monroe is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.5 points and six rebounds. Wright is shooting 51.4% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Rahsaan Edwards averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Madlock is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.