The Bulldogs are 7-6 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.
The teams square off for the second time this season in MEAC play. South Carolina State won the last meeting 74-68 on Feb. 8. Madlock scored 20 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Monroe is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.5 points and six rebounds. Wright is shooting 51.4% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.
Rahsaan Edwards averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Madlock is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.
Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.