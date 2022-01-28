Edge had triple-fusion surgery and was eventually cleared to return. He made a comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble, an anyone-can-show-up event known for springing surprise former stars and nostalgia acts on the crowd as the clock ticks down to zero. Edge handled the grind in ruthless feuds with Rollins and Randy Orton over the last two years, and now gets a second act with his wife to show, like Lynch, their young daughters that mom and dad can still go in the ring.