The theft happened in the early morning hours of May 22 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, police said. Video surveillance shows a man believed to be in his mid to late 20s leaving the building, university police said.
The set where WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” “Friday Night SmackDown” and pay-per-view events are filmed moved in March from St. Petersburg to the Yuengling Center. The set was being used in May when the theft occurred.
Sheamus, whose legal name is Stephen Farrelly, tweeted in June that he would appreciate it if the internet sleuths could help track down his stolen necklace. He offered anyone who returned his necklace “ring-side seats” and “many beers.”