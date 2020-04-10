League executives said they expected to be back next year soon after canceling their games. The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.
