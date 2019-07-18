Gold medalist China’s Xie Siyi, centre, stands with compatriot and silver medalist Cao Yuan and bronze medalist Britain’s Jack Laugher, right, following the men’s 3m springboard diving final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Lee Jin-man/Associated Press)

GWANGJU, South Korea — Defending champion Xie Siyi of China won the men’s 3-meter springboard final Thursday after Jack Laugher of Britain faltered in his last dive at the world swimming championships.

It extended China’s perfect run at the championships to 10 gold medals in 10 diving events.

Laugher led all the way until he only scored 30.6 points in his sixth dive, and had to settle for bronze with 504.55 points. Xie scored 102.60 points in his last dive for a total of 545.45. Cao Yuan of China finished second with 517.85 points.

“I looked at the scoreboard after the third round and then I focused on myself,” Xie said. “I did not watch Jack’s last dive but I comforted him before the awarding ceremony.”

Laugher said he simply made a mistake in his last dive.

“I hit the wall with my right fist after I saw the results,” Laugher said. “When you could potentially make history and do such a good performance and then you make the mistake, I was really angry.”

Alexandre Despatie of Canada was the last non-Chinese diver to win gold in the 3-meter springboard event at the 2005 worlds in Montreal.

