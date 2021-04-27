New York's slumbering sluggers woke up to hit Zimmermann hard Tuesday in a 5-1 Baltimore Orioles loss before an announced 6,662, with Aaron Judge blasting the hardest-hit home run that Statcast has ever tracked at the park as part of a nine-hit barrage against the young left-hander.
"Obviously, he gave up a lot of hard contact early, kind of battled through those first three innings," Manager Brandon Hyde said. "That wasn't his best night for him. They squared him up quite a bit. He's got to be able to pitch in a little bit more."
The onslaught started early for the Yankees as DJ LeMahieu stung a double on the second pitch of the game and came around to score in what was otherwise a quick 11-pitch inning. Zimmermann stranded two in the second inning and won an inning-opening battle in the third by striking out Giancarlo Stanton before Judge's 116.2 mph blast to left field.
After a one-out home run by Kyle Higashioka in the fourth, the Yankees loaded the bases and chased Zimmermann in the fourth on two singles and a walk. Stanton's revenge in that inning was a 119.3-mph single — the hardest-hit ball ever tracked at Camden Yards.
Dillon Tate allowed one of those runs to score on a single by Gio Urshela before Stanton was cut down at home to end the inning by Austin Hays's second outfield assist in as many nights.
Zimmermann said that while he felt good about his stuff and was encouraged by the work he did to get back into his delivery since his last start, all the hard contact was telling him he wasn't executing the way he needed to.
In his first four starts, opponents hit the ball an average of 87.8 mph off Zimmmermann. On Tuesday, it was 97.8 mph.
"I just wasn't keeping them off-balance enough with that fastball in," Zimmermann said. "But I think I liked my off-speed tonight for the most part. I thought it had really good shape. I just have to do a better job setting it up to keep those big swingers off-balance."
Stanton homered off Tate to begin the seventh inning as Tate again turned in an efficient relief outing by recording eight outs on 26 pitches.
