The Orioles had taken the lead in a fifth inning that they entered trailing 2-1. DJ Stewart had a hustle double and scored on a double by No. 8 hitter Pedro Severino. One batter later, Pat Valaika singled to score Severino — a rare outburst of production from the bottom few spots in an Orioles lineup that has been among baseball's least productive this year.
Valaika took second for his first stolen base of the year and scored on a double by Trey Mancini, though Austin Hays was thrown out at home trying to build on that lead.
It turns out they would need it. After five strong innings from Kremer and a scoreless sixth by Adam Plutko, Cole Sulser put two runners on and gave way to Lakins, who made eight good pitches to Urshela before the ninth ended up over the center field fence.
The Yankees' Aaron Judge homered twice off Kremer, both solo shots, giving him five against the Orioles this season.
— Baltimore Sun