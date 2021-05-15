BALTIMORE — As Gio Urshela's go-ahead three-run home run was sailing far over his head and into the seats, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins scaled the wall to try to bring it back in — and with good reason.

This would have been a win worth saving.

The bottom of the Orioles' order started a rare rally. Rookie right-hander Dean Kremer largely got the better of the visiting New York Yankees. But Urshela's seventh-inning blast to end a nine-pitch battle with reliever Travis Lakins Sr. was the difference in a 5-4 Orioles loss before a sellout crowd of 10,809 at Camden Yards on Friday night.

The Orioles had taken the lead in a fifth inning that they entered trailing 2-1. DJ Stewart had a hustle double and scored on a double by No. 8 hitter Pedro Severino. One batter later, Pat Valaika singled to score Severino — a rare outburst of production from the bottom few spots in an Orioles lineup that has been among baseball's least productive this year.

Valaika took second for his first stolen base of the year and scored on a double by Trey Mancini, though Austin Hays was thrown out at home trying to build on that lead.

It turns out they would need it. After five strong innings from Kremer and a scoreless sixth by Adam Plutko, Cole Sulser put two runners on and gave way to Lakins, who made eight good pitches to Urshela before the ninth ended up over the center field fence.

The Yankees' Aaron Judge homered twice off Kremer, both solo shots, giving him five against the Orioles this season.

