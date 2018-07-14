Baltimore rookie Yefry Ramirez, working in the first inning, yielded two hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings before the bullpen finished up a 1-0 victory over Texas. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

Whether it was because of a Swiss cheese Texas Rangers defense or a career-best seven-strikeout performance by Yefry Ramirez, the Orioles found their motivation to eke out a mid-series victory Saturday.

When third baseman Adrian Beltre committed a throwing error on Tim Beckham’s soft single in the sixth, one of three Rangers errors, the Orioles (27-69) had their first base runner perched within 90 feet of home plate on the night. The next batter, Jonathan Schoop, hit a sacrifice fly to center field for the only run of the game.

Up to that point, the Orioles had grounded into three double plays. Beckham (two hits) and Danny Valencia (two hits) led the Orioles, who finished with six hits while snapping a three-game losing streak. Manny Machado and Schoop each had one. Rangers left-hander Martin Perez was otherwise strong, allowing one run in seven innings in his first start since April 29. He had been out with an elbow injury.

[Box score: Orioles 1, Rangers 0]

Before a brief rally from the Orioles offense, the game was Ramirez’s to sculpt. The rookie right-hander has not yet managed to pitch deep in a game, but performed well Saturday with two hits allowed in five scoreless innings, matching his career high for innings. Efficiency has not been Ramirez’s strong suit, as he needed 94 pitches to get through five frames.

“He’s presenting himself well,” Manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s the thing we like about him, he has a certain calmness about him.”

Ramirez whiffed seven batters, with back-to-back strikeouts in the first and fourth innings, as the baseball ripped at the tips of his fingers. But by the fifth, the rookie was suffering from a bloody nail.

“Didn’t want to put him back out there,” Showalter said. “He saw it was becoming an issue coming into the fifth inning. He was wanting to go back out there.”

After Baltimore’s bats got it going in the sixth, the defense put on a bit of a show to protect the little lead. The Rangers’ Ronald Guzman’s shot to shallow center field had Adam Jones springing forward to make a catch in the seventh. Then in the eighth, reliever Mychal Givens whipped a pitch to second to pick off Isiah Kiner-Falefa, eliminating a runner in scoring position.

“The pickoff was big. It took a lot of momentum out of their sails. Mychal has very quietly in the last four, five outings been really good,” Showalter said.

Closer Zach Britton then struck out two in a scoreless ninth for his third save. He credited the different mechanical styles of the other relievers around him.

“hat’s kind of been our strength, is just all the different arm angles coming at you with different stuff, and that’s why we were successful for a long time, I think,” Britton said.