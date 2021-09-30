"To face a good offense in really must-win games for them right now and giving up one run into the sixth inning, I think that's a real positive going forward and taking into next year," Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. "Great experience, all these guys are getting great experience pitching in this type of environment against these types of clubs. This is a really, really good lineup that has a bunch of really good right-handed hitters and left-handed hitters, and to battle the way he did, I think it's a confidence booster for him."
Lowther, Baltimore's No. 27 prospect according to Baseball America, allowed only one earned run while pitching out of trouble in his five innings, twice walking off the mound with an emphatic clap of his glove. The outing was his fifth straight turn in the Orioles' rotation, matching his tally of sporadic appearances in the first half. He missed time with a shoulder injury but was given a chance to start for Baltimore (51-107) once healthy.
Although he ended this five-start stretch with a 5.06 ERA, most of the damage came in one outing against the Toronto Blue Jays' juggernaut offense. He had a 2.32 ERA in the other four starts, allowing one earned run in 10 innings with 11 strikeouts over his final two appearances. Although he pitches without premier velocity, Lowther said his work with the Orioles' available data has helped to show him his strengths and weaknesses, and much of his recent success is a credit to applying what he's learned.
"It's been really promising for me to see that my stuff, I don't have to change anything," Lowther said. "I just have to have a plan, go attack these guys and do my thing out there.
"This offseason is very important for me, just getting a taste of the competition up here, and having a clear plan to go into the offseason of what I need to work on to give myself the best chance to be able to compete in the AL East and the rest of the league."
The Orioles, meanwhile, managed nothing against Nathan Eovaldi and three relievers, with Boston adding two runs off Konner Wade in the eighth and another off Spenser Watkins in the ninth for the final margin.
