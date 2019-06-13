The only thing that could force Zack Greinke from Thursday night’s game was rain.

Washington flailed and trailed against the Arizona Diamondbacks ace for 7 ⅓ innings in what became a 5-0 loss until a massive black cloud opened above Nationals Park. Within a minute, Greinke and the rest of the Diamondbacks were scurrying for the dugout.

For the Nationals, Greinke’s departure was a relief. The 35-year-old right-hander had welcomed Washington home from a six-game road swing by carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning. After shortstop Trea Turner no-no’d the no-no with a leadoff infield single and right fielder Adam Eaton followed up with a sharp single of his own, Greinke settled, induced a double play and retired the next two hitters. He remained on pace to throw a Maddux — a complete-game shutout with fewer than 100 pitches — before the 63-minute delay hastened his exit.

The loss made for a disheartening start to a crucial 11-game homestand for the Nationals, the team’s longest since September 2015. The stretch starts with four games against the surging Diamondbacks before two series against their top two National League East foes, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. Perhaps the only positive news was that embattled reliever Trevor Rosenthal pounded the strike zone in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The toughest part was that the Nationals seemed poised to start strong. They had won 12 of their past 17. They had Wednesday off while the Diamondbacks gritted out a 2-0 win in Philadelphia. They faced the Diamondbacks ace but countered with one of their hottest arms.

Since joining the rotation on May 20, Erick Fedde had allowed six runs in 20 innings. In the next four innings, though, he’d allow nearly as many. He finished with five runs allowed on six hits and three walks.

Fedde would’ve needed to be nearly perfect. For the first six innings, almost every National finished his at-bat like the last, trudging back to the dugout, wondering how to crack Greinke. The veteran overpowered few — striking out three — but he practically traced the strike zone with a fastball that rarely topped 91 mph, soliciting soft contact from batters who grew increasingly frustrated. The only hitter Greinke didn’t handle on the first try — he plunked Eaton in the fourth — he erased by inducing a double play.

The situation looked bleak. In the seventh, Greinke knocked a sharp single to center and he was outhitting the Nationals. Then, in the bottom of the frame, Turner cued a fastball low and well out of the zone toward first. Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker dove and speared the ball but couldn’t get it out of his glove in time. Officially scored as a hit, it was far too late.

For the Nationals, trouble began immediately. In the first, Fedde yielded a single and two walks and pitching coach Paul Menhart trudged out of the dugout for an infield huddle before his starter had managed an out. The right-hander got scratched for a pair of runs, one on a sacrifice groundout Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon misplayed and the other on Eduardo Escobar’s single.

Catcher Alex Avila led off the second with a solo home run into the red seats in left-center field. In the fourth, Fedde allowed another deep home run, this one to Jarrod Dyson, who entered the game with 18 home runs in his past 10 seasons. At first, even in Fedde’s scoreless innings — the third and fifth — he struggled to throw strikes and needed to pitch around a walk or single.

Fedde’s only 1-2-3 inning came in the sixth, his last of the night. It was, like everything the Nationals did on Thursday night, too little and too late.