Having been optioned to Triple-A two weeks earlier after lasting fewer than five innings for the third straight start, Zimmermann returned Sunday after the Orioles optioned infielder Ramón Urías. Entering with Baltimore trailing 4-2 in the second, Zimmermann retired 10 of the first 11 Yankees he faced, with Aaron Judge’s fourth home run of the series accounting for the only blemish. Seven of Judge’s 12 home runs this season have been off Baltimore pitching.
The Orioles’ offense struck for four unanswered runs as New York’s only other base runners against Zimmermann came on a fifth-inning walk and seventh-inning single. When Manager Brandon Hyde turned to Tanner Scott with two outs in the seventh, Zimmermann exited to a standing ovation.
Against a Yankees lineup loaded with right-handers, Zimmermann relied heavily on his change-up. He threw each of his four pitches at least a mile per hour harder than he had on average this season, according to Statcast.