Zoysa was provisionally suspended on Oct. 31, 2018 and was found guilty last November by an independent tribunal of three charges.
The ICC on Wednesday announced the six-year ban, which has been backdated to 2018.
Zoysa’s violations included being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct of a match; directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to act corruptly; and failing to disclose to the anti-corruption unit full details of any approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct.
“Nuwan played 125 matches for Sri Lanka, attending a number of anti-corruption sessions during a decade-long international career. In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model,” Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC’s integrity unit, said in a statement. “Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others.
“Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles. It will not be tolerated in our sport.”
Zoysa, who will turn 43 next month, played 30 tests and 95 one-day internationals over a decade until 2007.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports