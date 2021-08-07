Watt led the league with 15 sacks last season, but he finished second to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award. He’s the third player since 2006 — joining Donald and older brother J.J. Watt — to make at least 15 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 40 quarterback hits in a season, all marks, which led the league. Watt joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White and Derrick Thomas as the only players to get at least 13 sacks in three of his first four seasons since 1982, when the individual sack became an official NFL statistic.