Tremaine Emory on why he quit Supreme and felt like a ‘mascot’

When Supreme appointed its new creative director Tremaine Emory, a 42-year-old admired for his work at Stussy and with designer Virgil Abloh, the menswear community rejoiced. The February 2022 announcement marked a step forward for a brand facing ambitious demands on its growth after a $2.1 billion sale to the apparel conglomerate VF in 2020. Supreme has balanced (not always successfully) the credibility of cool with its global dominance in the streetwear market. The addition of Emory, who is perhaps best known for his own brand Denim Tears, which tells the stories of Black Americans through the lens of jeans, T-shirts and sweatshirts, suggested that Supreme remained dedicated to its political or countercultural bona fides.

It also suggested that the highly secretive brand — its founder, James Jebbia, rarely grants interviews — was ready to be more open, even circumspect about questions of privilege, accessibility and appropriation that have circled streetwear since its beginnings.

Just a year and a half after Emory’s appointment, however, the relationship seems to have fallen apart. In an interview, Emory confirmed his resignation, saying that his decision to leave last month came after Jebbia removed images of a lynching and a formerly enslaved person from a forthcoming collaboration with visual artist Arthur Jafa without telling Emory. In his resignation letter and in the interview, he repeatedly cited “systemic racism” at the company as the cause for his departure. He said he was criticized for raising the issue in meetings, saying, “You can’t talk about systematic racism or which Black artists we work with or don’t work with?”

“Everyone’s allowed to feel — especially Black people who the work is representing or depicts — how they feel about it,” Emory said, adding that he wishes there had been a conversation about the images instead of a unilateral decision and his position at Supreme made him feel like “a mascot.”

In response to a request for comment, Supreme gave the Washington Post the same statement offered to the Business of Fashion earlier this week: “While we take these concerns seriously, we strongly disagree with Tremaine’s characterization of our company and the handling of the Arthur Jafa project, which has not been cancelled.”

“This was the first time in 30 years where the company brought in a Creative Director. We are disappointed it did not work out with Tremaine and wish him the best of luck going forward,” the statement said. Supreme did not provide any information on when the collaboration might be released.

At the crux of Emory’s split with Supreme is a question that has driven much of the creative director’s work forward, and has frequently cropped up as fashion designers come to view the runway and campaign imagery as a space for political protest or engagement: Do images of Black pain and violence belong in fashion? What is a fashion brand saying by putting an image of an artwork of a lynched Black person, even if it is derived from an artwork, on a T-shirt? What is the person who wears that shirt communicating with their clothes?

“I did this job because I knew validation matters to people of color, and all people,” Emory told The Post on Thursday. “And I needed a kid from Jamaica, Queens, to see what you can do from Jamaica, Queens without finishing college, without going to fashion school — that you can do it too.”

Emory said that Jebbia removed imagery from the Jafa collection, depicting lynching in the work “I Don’t Care About Your Past, I Just Want Our Love to Last,” and the back of a formerly enslaved person covered in lashes in “Ex-Slave Gordon,” following an email in April from a Black employee sent to Emory, Jebbia, and several senior staffers about the appearance of violent visuals in a commercial fashion collection. (That employee, according to Emory, thought the collection should be canceled entirely.)

Emory, who said he suffered an aortic aneurysm in October 2022 and was on medical leave during 2023, said that at a meeting in August he brought up the internal disagreement around the images and whether the brand was comfortable standing behind Black artists. Days later he said he was told by other senior employees that Jebbia had decided to remove the products with the two Jafa images. The team suggested alternative imagery from Jafa’s catalogue and asked whether Jafa might agree to its use. Emory said that Jafa declined to use the new images. (Jafa did not reply to a request for comment.)

Emory requested and was granted a meeting with Jebbia. Simultaneously, he was asked to speak to the team about the meeting in which he’d questioned Supreme’s commitment to diversity, “because people thought that was racially charged and you were emotional,” Emory recalled being told. “I spoke with grace, poise and intelligence.” It was then that he decided to resign. Emory said he requested and was granted a meeting with Jebbia.

Emory said he and Jebbia had a four-hour conversation at Emory’s apartment shortly after his resignation in August, with a human resources representative and an employee from VF joining via Zoom.

But when media outlets including Complex and the Business of Fashion began reaching out to Emory this week about the reasons for his departure, citing rumors of a racist incident, Emory said he asked Supreme’s C-suite to “align” on a comment “that explains [that] I left because of systematic issues, racial issues within Supreme. They said, is there any way we cannot say ‘racial’ or ‘race’? Because that’s going to lead to more articles and James doesn’t want to hurt Supreme. I say, guys, I’m only doing the radical truth. They wanted to say, Tremaine left because of structural issues within Supreme.”

Following the publication of the BoF story and Supreme’s statement, Emory posted an image of the book “White Fragility” by Robin d’Angelo to Instagram as recommended reading, and then began posting text messages between himself and Supreme staffers detailing his side of the events.

Several figures in New York’s creative industry have reacted positively to Emory’s decision to leave, but others feel more conflicted about the use of imagery depicting such extreme violence against Black people in a clothing collection.

“Tremaine needs to seriously evaluate what radicalism or aesthetic appeal he thought would be found in clothing depicting Black ppl being hung and whipped,” the critic Shamira Ibrahim posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Who the hell was supposed to wear that???”

Mike Sykes, in Friday’s edition of his sneaker newsletter The Kicks You Wear, wrote that Supreme had “saved Tremaine Emory’s career,” arguing that “this wasn’t planned as some one-off art piece made to provide any sort of social commentary. It was an idea meant to be sold — trauma transformed into profit. That’s unimaginable.”

Emory acknowledged in the interview that fans and consumers will have different responses to his work — and that this has always been central to his approach. The project that first minted his reputation as a powerhouse collaborator was a collection with Levi’s first released in February 2020 that placed cotton wreaths on classic 501 blue jeans, acknowledging the cotton industry’s twinned history with slavery. The wreath imagery was pulled from the artist Kara Walker, though it was not a formal collaboration, and Walker has not commented on the project. The pieces appeared in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition in 2021, with fashion scholar Jonathan Michael Square describing them as “referring to an African American origin story that is rooted in both a history of enslavement and creative ingenuity borne out of resilience to racial discrimination.”

Emory made a similar tribute to the artist David Hammons in December 2021, when he used Hammons’s “African American Flag” and Marcus Garvey’s Pan-African flag as the inspiration for a Converse collaboration.

According to Emory, Jebbia said that other employees pointed out that Jafa’s work has a different context in a museum than in a Supreme store, where many customers are young teenage boys. “Just know why this keeps happening to Black people, is because the next generation doesn’t get told the stories,” Emory said. “The kids can’t change it if they don’t have the information.”

Supreme has a history of releasing products with disturbing or controversial imagery, such as a graphic T-shirt with a nun spanking another nun with a gag in her mouth, from Fall 2022. Emory also recalled past products that took a pro-Black position even if they didn’t sell, such as hoodies with Martin Luther King, Jr. imagery or Vans emblazoned with Public Enemy’s crosshair logo.

Emory’s departure comes at a particularly sensitive time for Supreme. The brand has faced a sales slump over the past year, with its revenue falling 7 percent, even is has opened stores in Los Angeles and Korea. A Wall Street Journal article in May wondered whether declining demand on the secondary market and a move away from streetwear toward more-traditional luxury brands suggested that the brand had lost its luster. Many consumers are gravitating to brands such as Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God, which mixes Giorgio Armani ease with the studious comfort of sweats, and Aime Leon Dore, whose New Balance sneakers and Yankee caps attract rabid crowds outside its Nolita flagship.

At the time of his departure, Emory had completed just two collections — Spring 2023, and Fall 2023. When images of the most recent collection dropped a few weeks ago, with imagery pulled from the late artist Dash Snow, varsity jackets and a spiffy black intrecciato bomber, Complex called it the brand’s “best season in years.”