Padres: Placed RHP Dinelson Lamet on the 10-day injured list with right forearm inflammation a day after he came out of a game after just 2 1/3 innings. It’s the second time he’s gone on the IL with the ailment. The Padres have brought him along slowly after he missed his final regular-season start of 2020 with an elbow issue. He opted to rehab in the offseason rather than have reconstructive surgery. To take his spot, RHP James Norwood was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.