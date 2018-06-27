

In this June 14, 2018, photo A Google Home speaker is displayed in this June 14, 2018 file photo. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

“Sorry, something went wrong. Try again in a few seconds.” That’s the response that Google smart speaker users around the world heard for most of Wednesday when they asked their devices to play music, get the weather or even respond to its “Hey, Google”prompt.

Google said in a statement that it has fixed a problem affecting both its Home smart speakers and the Chromecast, the plug-in video casting dongle for televisions. A new update to address the issue should be rolling out to all users over the next six hours, the company said Wednesday evening.

“We are really sorry for the inconvenience and are taking steps to prevent this issue from happening in the future," Google said in statement.

Google Home and Chromecast owners started reporting issues to Google early Wednesday morning, according to online help forums for both devices.

Devices affected by the problem lost their normal functions. The option to stream video to the Chromecast has disappeared from apps including Netflix and YouTube, according to customer reports. In the case of the Google Home and Google Home mini, the devices seem to be responding – but only to apologize for not being able to do anything.

Those who would like to fix their devices immediately can reboot Google Home or Chromecast from the Google Home app, or by unplugging their devices for about a minute before plugging them in again.