

A bronze statue of a bear sits outside the governor's office in the office building attached to the Capitol, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Sacramento. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California lawmakers will be moving forward with tough provisions in a legislative proposal that could turn into one of the most ambitious net neutrality laws in the country.

The announcement Thursday comes two weeks after members of the state assembly voted to water down the legislation, stripping out key parts of the measure such as a ban on fees broadband providers could charge to websites as a condition of reaching Internet users. The move alarmed Internet activists who have argued that strong net neutrality rules are a vital consumer protection. The weakened proposal was widely seen as a victory for Internet providers who had lobbied hard against the new rules.

But now, the proposed legislation will have its stronger provisions restored. Elected officials from both chambers of the California statehouse struck an agreement on the matter Tuesday evening, said Sen. Scott Wiener, author of one of two net neutrality bills moving through the state legislature.

“This will be the most comprehensive and the strongest net neutrality protection in the United States, where we are restoring what we lost when Donald Trump’s FCC obliterated net neutrality,” Wiener told reporters Thursday, referring to the Federal Communications Commission’s decision last year to repeal its national-level regulations for Internet service providers.

The California proposal goes further than the now-defunct federal rules. The revised bill will contain tougher language that not only bans Internet service providers from blocking and slowing down websites, but will also ban “abusive” forms of a practice known as zero-rating — which occurs when an ISP exempts its own apps and services from customer data caps but counts other app usage against those monthly limits, the lawmakers said.

As before, the bill will once again prohibit ISPs from charging other businesses for “interconnection” with their network.

Supporters of the strengthened bill hailed Thursday’s announcement as a victory for consumers.

“Today is a great day for California Internet users as their state is now one step closer to enacting the strongest net neutrality law in the country,” said Ernesto Falcon, legislative counsel at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

A spokeswoman for USTelecom, a national trade association representing ISPs, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The FCC declined to comment.