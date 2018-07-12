

The logos for Time Warner and AT&T appear in June above trading posts at the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)

The Justice Department on Thursday filed an appeal challenging its loss in the AT&T-Time Warner antitrust trial, according to a court filing. AT&T completed its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner a few weeks ago after a federal judge rejected the Justice Department’s argument that the deal would be anti-competitive.

The case has been closely watched as an indicator of how courts would treat mergers of companies in different industries. AT&T is one of the country’s biggest telecommunications providers, and its purchase of Time Warner allowed it to pick up some of the biggest media brands in the United States, including HBO and CNN.

AT&T said in a statement Thursday that judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia correctly decided the case.

“While the losing party in litigation always has the right to appeal if it wishes, we are surprised that the DOJ has chosen to do so under these circumstances,” said AT&T general counsel David McAtee. We are ready to defend the Court’s decision at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

AT&T’s stock fell by more than 1.4 percent in after-hours trading.

During the trial the Justice Department argued that the merger could raise prices for consumers and for the companies' rivals, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars a year. In response, AT&T said that the deal would actually lead to lower prices for TV viewers.

Soon after the deal closed, AT&T announced a price increase for DirecTV Now, the company’s online streaming video service. The company said it was increasing rates to bring the product in line with the rest of the market. But it is unclear how that price hike could affect the litigation. Some analysts said it could reflect negatively on Leon’s analysis of the case and possibly benefit the Justice Department.

“My guess is that the government is going to try to show that a lot of important evidence was rejected by the judge, and the judge put too much weight on the testimony of the merging parties," said Gene Kimmelman, a former Justice Department antitrust official who now leads Public Knowledge, a consumer advocacy group that opposed the merger.

The appeal could be seen as a warning sign for companies that have pursued their own mergers in the wake of Leon’s decision, Kimmelman added. The day after Leon delivered his ruling, Comcast made a $65 billion offer for 21st Century Fox, in an attempt to outbid Disney for Fox’s entertainment assets. Antitrust experts are watching that potential merger closely as another example of the media consolidation that’s swept the industry. In recent years, Verizon purchased AOL and then Yahoo in an effort to create an online advertising business.

No matter how the Justice Department’s appeal unfolds, AT&T’s completed acquisition of Time Warner could prove difficult to untangle. Although Time Warner — now renamed WarnerMedia — operates independently from AT&T’s telecommunications business, integrating the companies under one banner still requires detailed coordination, said Jeffrey Blumenfeld, an antitrust lawyer at the firm Lowenstein Sandler in Washington.

The last time the Justice Department challenged a completed deal was in 2017, when the agency sued to undo a merger in the aviation fuel filtration industry. The two sides settled later that year.

“I can’t think of a time in recent memory when an appellate court said [the district court] got it wrong” on a merger case, said Geoffrey Manne, executive director of the International Center for Law & Economics, a Portland-based think tank.