

The headquarters of the Sinclair Broadcast Group in Hunt Valley, Md., which is the largest owner of local television stations in the United States. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

Sinclair Broadcasting’s proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media has raised “serious concerns” at the Federal Communications Commission about the amount of control the combined company would have over the U.S. television market, said Ajit Pai, the agency’s chairman.

Pai said Monday that he intends to send key parts of the deal to review by an administrative law judge, which is typically the first step the FCC takes when it seeks to block a deal.

The merger would consolidate Sinclair’s position as a major conservative broadcasting entity, adding dozens of media stations to its roster. Its original merger proposal, if approved, would have given Sinclair access to 72 percent of television households in America, far surpassing a national ownership cap of 39 percent.

Sinclair had proposed spinning off a number of stations to get beneath the cap. But a number of the new, prospective owners had close ties to Sinclair, which critics said would allow Sinclair to stay in control of the stations it sold.

Pai said Monday he found those arguments persuasive.

“The evidence we’ve received," said Pai, "suggests that certain station divestitures that have been proposed to the FCC would allow Sinclair to control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law.”

The announcement is an unusual step for Pai, whose tenure leading the FCC has been marked by multiple efforts to relax regulations on TV broadcasters. In February, Pai reportedly came under investigation by the FCC’s own inspector general seeking to determine whether he inappropriately pushed for rule changes that could help Sinclair’s deal pass regulatory muster.

The FCC’s stance on Sinclair has taken on broader significance amid a wide-ranging debate over free speech rights in a politically volatile time. Critics of the deal say it could limit the number of independent voices on the air, after news reports of programming on Sinclair-owned stations being dictated from its Maryland corporate headquarters.

Sinclair has been known to write scripts in the past that local anchors are required to read; in April, an online video of such a performance went viral — showing dozens of TV hosts intoning against the dangers of “fake news" and warning that other members of the media “use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control exactly what people think.” The company also requires its stations to run conservative commentary by Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump White House official, as often as nine times a week.

Sinclair didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.