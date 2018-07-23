Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet jumped Monday in aftermarket trading after the company reported its second-quarter earnings, despite a drop in profit from a record $5 billion fine from the European Union.

Alphabet reported $3.2 billion in profit, compared with the analyst estimate of $6.72 billion. Revenue was $32.7 billion, an increase of 26 percent over the same period last year.

Google said little about the fine, which regulators said is for anticompetitive behavior with its Android mobile operating system, in its earnings release. Alphabet has said it will appeal the order.

Google has more than 90 percent of search traffic globally, according to StatCounter. Android has around 80 percent of the world’s market share of smartphones, thanks to Google’s model of letting companies use it free but packaging its own services in the heart of the system.

Shares of Google were up significantly after hours, rising 5 percent immediately after the numbers were released. The company’s stock took a slight hit after news of the fine broke last week, but it was trading at $1,211 per share at market close, up 7 percent over the past month.

Last year, Google also took a hit to its second-quarter earnings because of a fine — $2.7 billion — from the European Union for favoring its own shopping search products.

On Thursday, President Trump said in a tweet that the European Union has “taken advantage” of U.S. companies such as Google, saying that the fine is the latest evidence of unfair trade practices between Europe and the United States.

The relationship between Google’s search power and its command of the smartphone and advertising market has been examined by U.S. regulators before. The Federal Trade Commission investigated Google in 2013 but opted not to take action. Since the E.U. fine, some lawmakers such as Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have called for American regulators to pursue new action.

FTC Chairman Joseph Simons, who was appointed by Trump to lead the independent agency this year, said in a hearing Wednesday that U.S. regulators will read what the E.U. is saying “very closely.”

It’s hard to know how increased pressure from European regulators will affect the company in the long-term, analyst Brian Wieser of Pivotal Research said. A strict new privacy law in Europe aimed at curbing companies’ data collection, he said, may even strengthen Google’s dominant position in the short-term as smaller companies work to comply with the new rules.

But the full effect of regulation, beyond the fines, won’t be clear until Google outlines how it will change its business to comply with the E.U.’s demands.

“It’s like a parking ticket,” he said. “It has little effect unless it makes a behavioral change.”