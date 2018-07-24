

The General Motors Warren Transmission Operations plant in Warren, Mich., in 2015. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

General Motors announced the launch of a peer-to-peer rental program on Tuesday, allowing GM owners to list their vehicles to rent through the automaker’s car-sharing platform.

Dubbed Peer Cars, the program lets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners put their cars and trucks up for rent when they don’t plan on using them. The company is touting the service as a way for GM customers to earn extra income. The service is an expansion of GM’s existing car-sharing platform, Maven, and allows people to rent cars on demand at a low cost, the company said.

"Your car is one of the most expensive things you own. Sitting idle, it is a wasted asset,” said Julia Steyn, vice president of General Motors urban mobility and Maven. "Maven’s peer-to-peer offering is a smart way for owners to offset their vehicle investment.”

GM said that more than 150,000 people already use Maven. The vehicles on the platform are insured through GM’s $1,000,000 policy, and Maven members are “thoroughly vetted” before they can use the service, GM said.

GM’s Peer Cars follows the on-demand car-sharing model of start-ups such as Turo and Getaround. Tesla also has plans to build a car-sharing network, but one propelled by autonomous vehicles. As with the rise of ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft, car sharing has attracted the attention of major automakers seeking to meet evolving consumer demands. Ford, BMW and Volkswagen are among the car companies that operate or have invested in car-sharing networks.

[Airbnb for cars is here. And the rental car giants are not happy.]

Peer Cars vehicles must be model year 2015 or newer, the company said. GM will first test the service in Chicago, Detroit and Ann Arbor, Mich., and plans to expand to other locations in the fall.