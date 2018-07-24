People who signed up for Twitter when they were underage say they are still blocked from using the platform, according to a report, even though many of those users are now older than age 13. A month after Twitter addressed the issue from its support account, users say they remain locked out.

The age-lock dilemma, Twitter has said, arose after the company changed its product this year to comply with a new European privacy law that established rules around age limits and parental consent. The company said it learned unexpectedly that accounts created by people younger than 13 were automatically locked. Adding to the confusion, Twitter said, users who are now of age received messages stating that they were too young and needed to close their accounts.

Some users were blocked because they never filled out their birthday information when they created a profile, the Verge reported. Other users say their appeals to Twitter on the issue were unsuccessful. A Reddit thread on the lockouts captures the frustration of users trying to get back on the platform.

According to Twitter’s rules, people under 13 years old are not allowed to create an account or to tweet. But the company said it is developing a solution to remove tweets published when a user was underage while still allowing them to continue on the platform.

In a statement to The Washington Post on Tuesday, Twitter said that affected users “have been issued an email with directions on how to appeal and we are working to reinstate accounts, as appropriate. We appreciate their patience.”