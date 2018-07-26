Facebook shares plunged more than 18 percent in early morning trading Thursday after the company warned the day before that its sales growth would stall in the months ahead. The share price may slump to the biggest single-day plunge in the company’s history.

Investors began to panic after the social media company said during an earnings call Wednesday that revenue growth would continue to decelerate for the rest of the year. The earnings report showed that the company is not immune to repercussions from the barrage of privacy scandals and the costs of combating abusive accounts and misinformation that it has faced.

During the call, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg tried to downplay the disappointing earnings. “We run the company for the long term, not just for this quarter,” he said. Zuckerberg also emphasized the investments the company has made to improve safety and security on the platform.

Facebook’s sell-off erased about $110 billion in market value.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down by more than 1 percent Thursday morning, with other prominent social media companies also sliding. Twitter and Snapchat fell by more than 3 percent.