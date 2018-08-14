

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he's in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Tesla announced on Tuesday that the board of directors has created a three-person special committee to consider taking the all-electric car company private.

Chief executive Elon Musk has not yet presented a formal proposal to go private, the company said, and the special committee has not come to a decision on whether such a transaction is feasible or if it should proceed.

In a blog post Monday, Musk defended his decision to announce the plans on Twitter, which caught many investors by surprise. Musk said that the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund offered to fund the transaction, but he is also seeking additional investors before he develops a final proposal.

Sitting board members Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm and Linda Johnson Rice are on the special committee, Tesla said. The group has retained a law firm to provide legal advice and plans to hire an independent financial adviser to help review an expected proposal from Musk. Separately, Tesla has retained its own law firm to represent its interests in the buyout, the company said.

If and when Musk presents a plan to take Tesla private, the special committee has the authority to negotiate the transaction and ultimately to approve it, the company said.