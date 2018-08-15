

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

After an internal investigation found that the Federal Communications Commission misled the public by wrongly claiming it suffered a cyberattack last year, House Democrats are demanding answers from Chairman Ajit Pai.

In a letter sent Tuesday by four members of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, the lawmakers sought to learn when Pai became aware that the FCC’s commenting system failure may not have been caused by a cyberattack. They also asked why Pai has not corrected the FCC’s earlier statements to the American people and to Congress.

The letter was sent days before Pai is scheduled to testify at a Senate Commerce Committee oversight hearing. It will mark Pai’s first appearance in front of members of Congress since the FCC inspector general released a report concluding the agency “misrepresented facts and provided misleading responses to Congressional inquiries” related to an alleged cyberattack.

The FCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The internal report, released earlier this month, undercut the FCC’s previous explanations for why its online commenting system malfunctioned on the day that millions of Americans tried to express their views on the agency’s net neutrality rules. Investigators were unable to find evidence the FCC suffered multiple distributed denial-of-service attacks, as the agency’s then chief information officer claimed in a news release.

Earlier this month Pai said he was “deeply disappointed” in the former CIO, David Bray, for providing inaccurate information to the agency, Congress and the public. “This is completely unacceptable,” Pai said in a statement.

The inspector general’s report found the probable reason behind the commenting system stumble was the rush of Web traffic prompted by comedian John Oliver. He urged viewers of his HBO show “Last Week Tonight” to file comments with the FCC on Pai’s proposal to repeal net neutrality rules. The flood of incoming users, rather than “automated bot programs,” as the FCC previously told Congress, was probably the cause of the system malfunction, according to the report.

At the hearing Thursday in the Senate, lawmakers will have their first opportunity to ask Pai in person about the report and his agency’s decision-making surrounding the broader debate over net neutrality. Passed in 2015, the rules prohibited Internet providers from blocking or slowing websites. But Pai led efforts to successfully repeal net neutrality, which was officially undone earlier this year.