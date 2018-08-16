

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told a Senate committee Thursday that he relied on the agency’s chief information officer in claiming that the FCC had suffered a cyberattack last year after people experienced difficulties filing online comments regarding the future of net neutrality rules — even though Pai suspected that this wasn’t the case.

Pai and other members of the Federal Communications Commission went before a congressional committee for the first time since an internal investigation found that the agency misled the public by claiming it had been hit by a cyberattack last year.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune (R-S.D.) opened the hearing by stressing that it was “absolutely critical that the information provided to Congress and the American people be correct” regarding the issue. “I look forward to hearing how the commission will prevent such mistakes in the future,” the senator said.

[The FCC claimed it got hacked last year over net neutrality. But an internal watchdog says that isn’t true.]

Earlier this month, the FCC’s inspector general released a report that found the agency “misrepresented facts and provided misleading responses to Congressional inquiries” regarding an alleged cyberattack. The FCC had said that its online commenting system malfunctioned after it had suffered multiple distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The malfunction occurred while the agency was soliciting public feedback on a draft proposal to roll back net neutrality rules, the agency said then. But the inspector general found that the probable reason behind the commenting system failure was a rush of incoming Web traffic, not malicious automated bot accounts.

At the time of the malfunction, comedian John Oliver urged his audience of the HBO show “Last Week Tonight” to submit their comments to the FCC. That rush of Oliver’s viewers was “likely the reason” for the computer system stumble, the report found.

Pai told the committee that the FCC “wanted you to get this information sooner” but that the agency’s inspector general requested that he not publicly comment on the matter while it conducted its investigation. “I made the judgment that we had to adhere to the [inspector general’s] request, even thought I knew we would be falsely attacked for having done something inappropriate,” Pai said. “The story in this report vindicated my position."

In her opening remarks, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, one of two Democratic commissioners on the five-member panel, criticized the agency’s claims of a cyberattack. “Our claim that the agency suffered a DDoS attack following John Oliver’s report on net neutrality is just not credible,” Rosenworcel said. “And in the meantime this agency has ignored the fact that this public docket is flooded with fraud,” she added, referring to reports that millions of comments submitted to the FCC were signed with stolen identities.

Before addressing the inspector general’s findings Pai, one of the three Republicans on the commission, defended his move to roll back net neutrality. He cast the criticism against his efforts as overblown and unconvincing. “We were told for many months that this decision would be ‘the end of the Internet as we know it’ — that if this decision passed you would get the Internet one word at a time,” Pai said. “That has proved flatly false. It has been 67 days since the repeal. The Internet is still working."

Thune also addressed other pressing issues covered by the FCC, including the development of broadband services across the country, consumer protection from unwanted robo-calls, the shifting media landscape, and the race against China and South Korea to build the next generation 5G wireless network. “It’s critical that the United States win this race and the jobs and investment that will come with victory,” he said.