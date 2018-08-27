

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of a factory that will produce batteries for the electric carmaker in Sparks, Nev., in 2016. (James Glover/Reuters) (JAMES GLOVER/Reuters)

Tesla shares were down roughly 2 percent in early trading Monday after chief executive Elon Musk bowed to apparent pressure from stockholders to keep the electric carmaker a public company.

In a late-night blog post on Friday, Musk said that “most of Tesla’s existing shareholders believe we are better off as a public company.” He said he had expected a challenging process to take Tesla private but concluded that “it’s clear that it would be even more time-consuming and distracting than initially anticipated.”

Earlier this month, Musk startled investors and industry experts when he announced on Twitter that he was considering taking Tesla private when its shares reached $420 and that he had already secured the funding for the transition. The bold tweet sent Tesla’s stock skyward, but it also drew intense scrutiny. The Securities and Exchange Commission initiated an investigation to learn whether Musk had misled investors about the financing. Several investors have also sued Tesla, alleging that Musk’s announcement was intended to manipulate the price of the company’s stock.

But even after Musk abandoned his plans to take Tesla private, experts say the potential regulatory and legal troubles for Tesla remain.

“Questions from the SEC are going to continue," Teresa Goody, the chief executive of the business consulting firm the Goody Group, said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday, “With every blog post and every statement since his initial tweets, we’ve seen admissions from Mr. Musk that basically there was no reasonable basis to believe his tweets were true.”

Critics of Musk have alleged that his tweets about the $420 stock price were an attempt to boost the value of Tesla’s shares, without performing the due diligence to justify that stock price or the assurance that he had secured the funding required to take the company private.

“Investors will ask a lot more questions with an ongoing SEC investigation,” said Jeffrey Osborne, an analyst with Cowen & Co., an investment banking firm, on CNBC. Osborne said that beyond Musk’s target price announcement on Aug. 7, Musk’s tweets and blog post acknowledging that he had a conversation with Saudi officials raise additional questions about his behavior. “The company could be exposed, and Elon personally could be exposed,” he said.