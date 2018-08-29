

The body of Sen. John McCain will lie in state in Washington this week. (Matt Rourke/AP)

A Senate office building was temporarily renamed for the late senator John McCain on Google Maps.

When Web users typed the words “Russell Senate Office Building” into Google search, a map display brought up a location designated as the “McCain Senate Office Building.”

Days after McCain’s death on Saturday, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) proposed renaming the congressional building after the Arizona senator to honor his legacy and his more than three decades of service in Congress. But some Senate Republicans are resisting the idea, pointing to the work of Sen. Richard Russell Jr., the man for whom the building is currently named. Russell was a Democratic senator for 38 years and led Southern opposition to civil rights as a segregationist. His record inspired previous efforts to rename the Russell building, but those initiatives failed.

It’s not clear how or why the entry for the Russell building was renamed on the Google listing. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Later Wednesday morning, Google Maps showed that the location listing was back to its current name.

The temporary name change comes a day after President Trump accused Google of rigging search results for “Trump News” in a way that minimized the visibility of conservative media outlets and emphasized critical stories about him. Google responded by saying that its goal is to make sure that users searching for information get the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds. "Search is not used to set a political agenda, and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” the company said.