

A Costa Coffee shop in London (AP Photo/Nishat Ahmed)

Coca-Cola announced Friday that it will acquire the British coffee chain Costa, the second-largest coffee house in the world, for about $5.1 billion in a bid to compete in the surging market for hot beverages and to expand the types of drinks it offers.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant described the proposed deal as a necessary entryway to the global coffee market. “Hot beverages is one of the few segments of the total beverage landscape where Coca-Cola does not have a global brand," James Quincey, the president and chief executive of Coca-Cola, said in a news release announcing the acquisition. The deal also offers Coca-Cola an expanded retail footprint in Europe and China.

London-based Costa serves its drinks in more than 30 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, but does not have a presence in the United States.

[The pumpkin spice latte hits menus today — just what we need in a heat advisory]

Coca-Cola's planned purchase follows Nestlé's $7 billion licensing deal to sell Starbucks coffee in grocery stores around the world in an effort to revitalize its hot drink business, which experts say has stagnated, especially with younger customers.

Quincey said in a call with investors Monday that millennials are willing to spend their money on drinks but are looking for more diverse options. The deal would bolster Coca-Cola's efforts to become a "total beverage company," according to investor presentation materials, moving the business away from its traditional reliance on sugary, carbonated drinks.

Coca-Cola plans to use its existing infrastructure to expand Costa's business lines, which include retail outlets, vending machines and coffee for use at home.

Alison Brittain, the chief executive of Costa's parent company, Whitbread, said the sale will please shareholders because they'll see funds returned to them, it will contribute to the company's pension fund, and it will help pay off company debt, she told CNBC in an interview Friday. Whitbread shares climbed more than 16 percent Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

The proposed deal is expected to close at the end of summer in 2019, Coca-Cola said, if it gains regulatory approval in the European Union and China.

Coca-Cola shares were slightly down Friday in mid-morning trading.