Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey plan to tell lawmakers Wednesday they are better prepared to combat foreign interference on their platforms than in the 2016 election.

Sandberg and Dorsey are due to take part in congressional hearings on Wednesday about countries like Russia that seek to spread divisive political messages online using inauthentic accounts -- the second major hearing featuring top tech executives this year.

“Our adversaries are determined, creative and well-funded,” Sandberg, the company’s chief operating officer, planned to say in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, according to her prepared remarks. “But we are even more determined — and we will continue to fight back.”

Dorsey, meanwhile, said in a series of tweets ahead of the hearing: "We realize Twitter is used by many as a public square, and our singular objective as a company is to help increase the health and integrity of conversations found within."

The executives’ appearance -- their first-ever testimony to Congress -- comes as lawmakers seek fresh assurances from the tech industry that it is prepared for the November midterm election, two years after major social media sites faced an onslaught of propaganda from Russia targeting the 2016 presidential race.

Already, Russia and Iran already have sought to interfere by passing themselves off as American groups or people in order to shape the views of American voters, say lawmakers and technology executives.

At a second congressional hearing Wednesday, Dorsey will also seek to address Republican lawmakers' allegations that Twitter unfairly targets conservative-leaning posts and accounts during an afternoon hearing on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. President Trump has echoed those charges -- last week threatening Google in particular with regulation. Tech giants have denied the accusations.

"Let me be clear about one important and foundational fact: Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules," Dorsey planned to tell lawmakers. His testimony, submitted ahead of the hearing, included a new study that found Democratic and Republican lawmakers have equal reach on the site.

Lawmakers aren't limited in the questions they can pose Facebook and Twitter. Sandberg’s boss, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, faced questions in April hearings that extended far beyond the reason the hearing was called: Facebook's entanglement with Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that improperly accessed 87 million users' personal information. Sandberg could also face questions on Cambridge Analytica.

Both Facebook and Twitter have been under pressure to police abusive, hateful or harassing content on their platforms -- including accounts like InfoWars, a conspiracy theory site that the tech giants suspended last month.

Absent from both hearings will be Google. The search giant had been invited to testify at the Senate Intelligence Committee, but declined to send Larry Page, the chief executive officer of Google's parent company, Alphabet. The decision drew sharp rebukes from Democrats and Republicans alike, who accused Google of trying to dodge congressional scrutiny, though lawmakers could have subpoenaed Page or his peers and opted against it.

Kent Walker, the senior vice president of global affairs at Google, said in a blog post Tuesday that he would still come to Washington “and brief lawmakers.”