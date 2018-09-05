

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Silicon Valley leaders who will testify before Congress for the first time on Wednesday come to Washington with personal styles that could not be more different.

As a former senior advisor in the Clinton administration, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is a familiar face on Capitol Hill. She’s also a household name, thanks to her feminist bestseller “Lean In” and the women’s groups that spun out of it, sparking talk that she might one day run for public office.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, on the other hand, is less publicly known. He rarely visited Washington until recently and didn’t cultivate relationships with lawmakers because he believed tech could solve its own problems, according to current and former executives. His social orbit consists of celebrities and tech leaders, including rapper Kanye West and prominent investor Vinod Khosla.

Their different approaches will be tested by lawmakers, who are likely to grill the executives with questions about their business models, privacy, disinformation, abuse of their services by governments and foreign actors, and their readiness to prevent that abuse in the runup to the U.S. midterms. Sandberg and Dorsey’s responses could affect regulation of the tech industry.

“She will probably give a master class in crisis management communications,” said Roger McNamee, a Facebook investor who has become a critic of the company, of Sandberg. “It won’t matter because they’re guilty.”

But their testimony is also a performance for their peers in Silicon Valley, where the workforce is increasingly questioning the value of social media products and algorithms the industry has built and championed. Sandberg’s carefully cultivated image is now under attack from within, with employees publicly questioning her effectiveness as second-in-command to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

One of the most popular submissions to the company’s town hall last week, in which employees vote on questions to publicly ask Zuckerberg every Friday, was whether there are problems with Sandberg’s leadership, given a recent string of departures among executives who reported to her, Facebook said.

Both Dorsey and Sandberg have faced internal criticism that they were inattentive to critical challenges during the 2016 election, when Russian operatives, posing as Americans, flooded their platforms with messages intended to divide the electorate - events which set in motion a set of crises that have only worsened since then. Twitter has been taken to task for millions of fake accounts and for abusive trolling, while Facebook is battling public outrage over the misuse of user data by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook declined further comment. Twitter declined to comment.

Both executives for weeks have been relentlessly practicing for hours of grilling by lawmakers, engaging in role-play and panels of questioning by colleagues and hired consultants, according to executives at the companies.

The executives are often described as charismatic and charming, but in different ways. Sandberg, the epitome of controlled and polished, excels at public appearances where she can discuss policy and can use her significant public profile to bolster Facebook’s image.

Dorsey, on the other hand, prefers communicating via Twitter over giving interviews or public speaking. In person, he is soft-spoken and can be off-the-cuff, and in recent weeks has been making the rounds in Washington this week wearing t-shirts, sneakers, and his signature hipster beard. (He will be sporting a more conservative look for the hearings, announcing on Twitter on Monday that he got a haircut and beard trim. He also plans to wear a suit, according to an executive who works with him.)

Of the two, Sandberg is more personally embattled. Five senior executives who report directly to Sandberg have departed or have planned to depart Facebook since the Cambridge Analytica controversy broke, including the company’s long-standing general counsel Colin Stretch and Elliot Schrage, who was Sandberg’s most loyal deputy and right-hand man.

According to two executives, Sandberg was distracted during the runup to the 2016 election in part because she was promoting her book about grieving, “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy,” about grieving (she became a widow in 2015 when her husband died of a heart attack).

Dorsey, on the other hand, has been consumed in a different way, intensely focused on helping Twitter become profitable for the first time while running another public company, mobile payments firm Square, where he is also chief executive. He has worked behind the scenes to change Twitter’s policies and products to prevent abuse, but he has said that more recently he realized he needed to take a more public stance and approach the company’s problems holistically - rather than reeling from crisis to crisis.

Scrutiny of the tech industry will continue through the U.S. midterms in November.

“The whole world is keeping score now,” McNamee said. “If something goes wrong in the 2018 midterms that can be traced to Facebook, Google or Twitter, there will be hell to pay.”