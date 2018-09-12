

Customers buy the iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York's Fifth Avenue in 2017. (Richard Drew/AP)

It’s time for Apple’s annual fall product event, and analysts are expecting some big iPhone news — literally. The company invited analysts and members of the media to its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., to unveil its new gadgets for the fall Wednesday, marking the second year it's launched new iPhones from the Steve Jobs Theater.

An apparent leak on Apple’s website seemed to confirm what many analysts suspected: three new models of the iPhone, and all at pocket-stretching sizes. Files tucked into Apple’s website and unearthed by tech site All Things How seem to confirm the new phones will be called the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

Analysts expect a new version of the iPhone X, with the same 5.8-inch screen that Apple first released last year. The iPhone XS Max, according to reports from 9 to 5 Mac and Bloomberg, is expected to have a 6.5-inch screen and a hefty price tag.

Analysts are also expecting a slightly cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone X model, which, as first reported by Bloomberg, will be called the iPhone XR. The phone may have an LCD screen rather than an OLED screen and could cost between $649 and $749, according to the analysis firm TrendForce.

The iPhone X hasn't been a runaway hit among Apple fans, who aren't upgrading as often as they used to. The most-used iPhone right now is still the iPhone 7, according to research firm Mixpanel, and more people have the iPhone 6S than the iPhone X.

But new iPhones aren’t the only product observers will be looking to see. Another apparent leak from Apple reported by 9 to 5 Mac reveals there could also be a new Apple Watch design that bears a larger screen. Apple first introduced the Watch in 2015 and has not changed the screen design since the first generation. Apple’s wireless AirPods are also due for an upgrade.

Fans of Apple may also remember that the company promised a wireless charging pad, the AirPower, a year ago. That product has not yet hit the market, and many will be looking for an update on its progress Wednesday.

There’s also some speculation that Apple will refresh the iPad Pro, which it’s positioned as a tablet that can replace your laptop. Analysts expect the company will take cues from the iPhone X and ditch the iPad's home button.

Some reports also suggest that there may be a new MacBook on offer Wednesday, following closely on July's MacBook Pro refresh. Apple hasn't updated the MacBook Air in a couple of years, and consumers have been clamoring for a new entry-level laptop. The company's laptop lineup has had an uncharacteristically rough couple of years, with complaints about keyboards and other design issues. The company's Mac sales have declined year — down 13 percent from the previous year in its latest earnings. And technology firm Egnyte, which analyzes data from its customers, recently found that while iOS is preferred in businesses, only 9 percent of activities were done on a Mac — down from 12 percent in 2017.

Still, while Apple has, in the past, held an October press event to introduce new Macs and laptops; if it holds to its old habits, consumers may be waiting a little longer to see those new products.

We'll be covering the event live, so check back here around noon EST as we deliver the latest from Cupertino.