The European Commissioner for justice, consumers and gender equality shut down her Facebook account, describing her experience on the social network as a “channel of dirt.”

At a news conference Thursday in Brussels, Vera Jourova said that she received an “influx of hatred” on the popular platform and decided to cancel her account as a result.

“I don’t want to avoid communication with people, even with critical people,” she said, noting her decision to leave Facebook was not to avoid public criticism. Her mailbox is filled with critical comments, she said, and she responds to those people who don’t use vulgar language. “This is my nature, I speak to everybody who wants normal, honest, descent communication.” Euractiv earlier reported on Jourova’s remarks.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the same news conference, Jourova warned Facebook that it faces the prospect of sanctions from European member states if the company does not comply with consumer protection rules. One issue at hand is the level of transparency Facebook offers users in its terms of service. In a tweet Thursday Jourova said, “I want Facebook to be extremely clear to its users about how their service operates and makes money. Not many people know that Facebook has made available their data to third parties or that for instance it holds full copyright about any picture or content you put on it.”

Jourova said national authorities may begin to sanction Facebook next year if the company does not comply with the rules.

“I was quite clear that we cannot negotiate forever,” she said at the news conference. “We need to see the result.”

Earlier this year, sweeping new privacy rules designed to give users more control over the personal information collected about them went into effect across the European Union. Technology companies subject to the new rules are required to be explicit in their efforts to seek consent from people before collecting their data. Businesses also have to give users easy access to their personal data and must notify them swiftly if a data breach occurs.

The rules contain stiff enforcement policies. Companies that fail to comply with the data privacy rules can face fines up to 4 percent of their annual global revenue or 23 million dollars, whichever is greater. Facebook, for example, if found to have violated the new rules, could get hit with a $1.6 billion penalty.

American technology companies are already facing allegations that they violate the rules, with some activists filing their complaints soon after the rules took hold.