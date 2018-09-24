

The Pandora Media Inc. application is seen in the App Store on an Apple Inc. iPhone in an arranged photograph taken in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, May 5, 2017.Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Satellite radio company SiriusXM will acquire music streamer Pandora in a transaction valued at $3.5 billion, Pandora said in a press release Monday, in a deal that would create an audio entertainment behemoth.

The proposed deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, Pandora said, and must first win the approval of Pandora stockholders.

The transaction would combine SiriusXM’s 36 million subscribers in North America with Pandora’s more than 70 million monthly active users. The two companies are expected to have combined revenue of about $7 billion this year.

Pandora’s stock shot up nearly 10 percent in pre-market trading.

Sirius XM’s chief executive said in a statement that the acquisition would boost the company’s efforts to reach more listeners beyond car drivers. “Together, we will deliver even more of the best content on radio to our passionate and loyal listeners, and attract new listeners, across our two platforms,” Jim Meyer said.

For Pandora, the music streaming company said the deal would fortify its advertising business, and boost its subscription offerings. While 71 million users sign on to the app each month, most people listen for free. Six million users pay for Pandora’s premium services, according to the company’s most recent earnings report.

This story is developing.