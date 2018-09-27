

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeffrey P. Bezos provides the keynote address at the Air Force Association's annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Oxen Hill, Md., on Sept. 19, 2018. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, has selected Blue Origin to supply the first-stage engine for its new rocket, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The deal marks a significant partnership between the stalwarts in the national security launch business and Blue Origin, the upstart rocket company founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos. (Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

The two companies originally announced the partnership in 2014, but Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine was still in development, and ULA kept another engine, the AR1, built by Aerojet Rocketdyne, as a potential backup.

The contract, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is a significant victory for Blue Origin, the little-known space company Bezos founded in 2000. It opens up a new line of business for the company, which is developing its own rocket, called New Glenn, that would be powered by the BE-4 engines. Blue Origin also intends to compete for national security launches — and could end up bidding against ULA.

For years, ULA had a monopoly on national security launch contracts, and it was criticized for using a Russian-made engine in its Atlas V rocket. As tensions between Russia and the United States grew, a top Russian official even threatened to cut off supply of the engines for use in Pentagon launches. The company is now developing a new rocket, called Vulcan, that would be powered by the BE-4.

Blue Origin’s website says the BE-4 “will fly on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket in 2019.”

Blue Origin has been developing its BE-4 engine for several years. It uses liquid natural gas and liquid oxygen as propellant and has 550,000 pounds of thrust at sea level. Unlike the AR-1 engine, which was funded in part by the government, the BE-4 “requires NO taxpayer dollars,” Blue Origin says on its website.

Jessica Rye, a ULA, spokeswoman, said that “due to this being a competitive procurement, we can’t comment at this time.” A spokesman for Blue Origin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A formal announcement on the deal is scheduled for later Thursday.