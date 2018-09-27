The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Tesla chief Elon Musk on Thursday and is seeking to ban him from corporate leadership, saying he lied to investors when he claimed he had secured the funding to take the automaker private.

The legal action could prove devastating for Musk, a brash icon of tech entrepreneuralism who made Tesla into one of America’s most valuable car companies. It could also threaten a financial downfall for Tesla, Musk’s rocket firm SpaceX and his other business interests in artificial intelligence and underground trains.

Neither Musk nor Tesla responded immediately to requests for comment. The company’s stock plunged more than 11 percent in after-hours trading.

Musk stunned global financial markets on Aug. 7 when he issued a nine-word tweet saying he had the "funding secured" to take his automaker private. But federal securities regulators say his statement was deceptive because the deal was in its infancy.

“Musk’s false and misleading public statements and omissions caused significant confusion and disruption in the market for Tesla’s stock and resulting harm to investors," regulators wrote in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

Musk’s tweets sent the Silicon Valley automaker’s stock soaring by nearly 11 percent. But after 17 days, Musk announced that he would not pursue the deal, leading the stock to plunge amid growing skepticism over the company’s long-term prospects.

The SEC is seeking to ban Musk from acting as an “officer or director” of any public company, as well as civil penalties.

The SEC’s legal complaint depicts a time of chaos following Musk’s surprise tweets. Roughly 35 minutes after Musk’s initial tweet, Tesla’s chief financial officer Deepak Ahuja sent a text message to Musk asking whether he wanted executives to “draft a blog post of employee email” to announce the market-moving news. “Yeah, that would be great,” Musk responded.

The Justice Department is separately investigating Musk’s statements to determine whether they were meant to mislead investors, according to a person familiar with the probe. A Tesla spokesman said earlier this month that DOJ investigators had requested documents last month and that the company had complied.

The company is also facing several shareholder lawsuits over Musk’s statements alleging fraud or market manipulation, as well as whistleblower complaints that Musk had lied to investors about the company’s production.

Read more:

[Tesla without Elon Musk? How a once-unthinkable idea became unavoidable]

[Tesla facing Justice Department investigation over Elon Musk tweets]

[Behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3: It’s a giant iPhone — for better and worse]

[Inside the Tesla Factory: Burning cash, and trying not to burn out]

[Elon Musk sued by Thai-cave rescue volunteer he called a ‘child rapist’]