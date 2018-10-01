

Billionaire Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla Motors, at the StartmeupHK Venture Forum in Hong Kong. (Justin Chin/Bloomberg News)

Tesla shares soared by more than 16 percent in morning trading Monday after chief executive Elon Musk settled a federal lawsuit over the weekend that could have resulted in his ouster from the company and thrown the all-electric carmaker into chaos.

The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Musk for allegedly misleading investors when he announced on Twitter in August that he was planning to take the company private and proclaimed that he had already secured the funding to seal the deal. Regulators sought to remove Musk from Tesla and ban the billionaire entrepreneur from serving as chief executive of any public company.

Under the settlement, which is subject to court approval, Musk will resign as chairman of Tesla within 45 days and be barred from that position for three years. But he will be allowed to remain on the board and will continue to serve as chief executive, where he oversees the company’s development, engineering and design.

Tesla has also agreed to monitor Musk’s Twitter account more closely, according to the settlement. The company must now approve any written statements from Musk, including his tweets, that could be deemed material.

Musk will pay a $20 million fine and Tesla will separately pay another $20 million, as part of the settlement. The collective $40 million in penalties will be paid to “harmed investors,” according to the SEC. Two new independent directors will join the board, the deal stipulates.

Neither Musk nor Tesla are required to admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The bulls on Tesla will highlight that this is a great outcome for Tesla, which relative to the worst case scenario of Elon Musk being removed as an executive at the company it is,” Jeffrey Osborne, an analyst with Cowen & Co., said in a note to investors Sunday. “However, we continue to have concerns around the company’s progress moving forward, notably cash burn, competition and the ability to drive down costs to effectively sell a $35K vehicle.”

Although the settlement with the SEC ends a potentially disastrous legal confrontation, Tesla still faces a Justice Department investigation and several shareholder lawsuits. The company’s underlying business challenges, which have included recent production and delivery delays, may persist, experts say, even as the company has made peace with financial regulators.

Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research, sounded a more optimistic note about Tesla’s future. After downgrading Tesla stock last week, in the immediate aftermath of the SEC lawsuit, Nelson has upgraded the stock now that Musk has settled.

”With that uncertainty now lifted, and in a manner which we think creates a healthier corporate governance structure than Tesla had previously, our 12-month outlook for the shares is now more positive than it was prior to our downgrade,” he said in a research note Monday.

In a first for Tesla, the company filed an email Musk sent to employees over the weekend with the SEC. The email highlighted the company’s newly cautious approach to Musk’s communications.

“We are very close to achieving profitability and proving the naysayers wrong, but, to be certain, we must execute really well tomorrow [Sunday],” he said, according to the SEC filing.