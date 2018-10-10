Antitrust officials gave CVS the green light on Wednesday to purchase Aetna, the nation’s third-largest health insurance company, in a $69 billion deal that could potentially transform the health-care industry and change how millions of Americans receive basic medical services.

The Justice Department approved the deal on the condition that the companies sell off Aetna’s Medicare Part D prescription drug business.

The tie-up will allow CVS — whose retail pharmacy business serves 5 million customers a day — to turn more of its brick-and-mortar locations into front-line clinics for basic medical services and patient monitoring. By deepening its knowledge of and relationships with patients, CVS has said the combination could help Americans stick with medication regimens and stay out of the hospital.

Driving that new approach to care will be the immense amounts of data generated not only by CVS’s 9,800 retail outlets and 1,100 MinuteClinics, but from Aetna’s 22 million medical members.

The result could make CVS a destination for more than just flu shots and treatment of minor illnesses.

“Our focus will be at the local and community level," CVS chief executive Larry Merlo said, “taking advantage of our thousands of locations and touchpoints throughout the country to intervene with consumers to help predict and prevent potential health problems before they occur.”

The Aetna acquisition is also expected to give CVS more leverage in its negotiations with drugmakers over drug prices, analysts say.

CVS and Aetna “are doing what everyone else in the health-care space is doing right now, just on a grander scale — reacting to continued cost pressures from market forces like the ACA, consumerism and other industry players building scale against each other," said Brad Haller, a lawyer specializing in mergers and acquisitions at the firm West Monroe.

Much of the U.S. health-care system revolves around fixing costly ailments. But in trying to head off the worst cases, CVS and Aetna are aiming to become a part of the nation’s social fabric, using the local retail pharmacy as both a window into people’s lives beyond the doctor’s office and assuming the role of a health-care assistant.

The CVS merger could lead to a future in which the company coordinates transportation for patients who have difficulty showing up for routine medical appointments, Aetna chief executive Mark Bertolini has said. That help could extend to nutrition counseling or even the use of wearable devices that automatically notify patients and health-care providers of a potential problem.

This story is developing.