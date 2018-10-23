

The best places to live and work for tech professionals aren’t in San Francisco or even the West Coast, according to a new study which offers a snapshot of the country’s evolving tech labor market.

Cities in southern states claimed the top spots, according to the study released Tuesday by the Computing Technology Industry Association, an Illinois-based IT trade group. The study ranked locations based on job openings, projected job growth and cost of living.

Charlotte earned the No. 1 slot, followed by Raleigh and Austin. Southern hubs in Dallas, Atlanta and Huntsville, Ala. also made the top 10, in what the study described as a geographically diverse list, underscoring the demand for tech professionals outside of traditional hotspots in California and Washington state.

But the usual suspects made the list too. San Jose and San Francisco ranked No. 3 and 4, offering tech workers a higher median salary but imposing a cost of living that is 44 percent and 64 percent higher than the national average, respectively. For comparison, top ranked Charlotte has a median tech industry salary of $87,755, and the cost of living there is 1.3 percent lower than the national average. The median IT salary in San Jose is $122,242, and $110,448 in San Francisco.

According to the study, more people moved away from San Francisco than any other city in the final months of last year, owing to its notoriously high housing prices. But CompTIA’s research shows that the city remains economically strong with robust job opportunities. More than 112,000 IT jobs were posted between August 2017 and July 2018, the second highest out of all metro areas, according to the study. And that demand is expected to rise by 15 percent in the next five years, CompTIA researchers project. “[O]pportunity in these areas continues to skyrocket faster than housing costs,” the study said.

The study was based on tech industry job listings posted over the past year in 20 metropolitan areas in the U.S. The cities, which were selected because they had the greatest demand for tech workers, were then ranked according to cost of living, the number of open tech positions, and projected job growth in the near and midterm, according to the study.