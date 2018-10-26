

Facebook announced Friday that it had suspended 82 pages, groups and accounts that originated in Iran for engaging in "coordinated inauthentic behavior" and sharing divisive political messages, including opposition to President Trump.

The accounts -- some of which also had been removed from Facebook’s photo-sharing site, Instagram -- do not appear to have clear "ties to the Iranian government,” but Facebook could not say for certain who was behind them. More than 1 million Facebook users followed at least one of the suspended pages that the company removed, and tens of thousands of users joined one of the groups that Iran-based users had created.

One of the inauthentic accounts, called Wake Up America, shared images that criticized Trump, calling him the “worst, and most hated president.” Others posted about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. In many cases, the Iranian-linked accounts misrepresented themselves as U.S. or UK citizens, Facebook said.

The announcement -- two weeks before the 2018 election -- illustrates that malicious actors, potentially foreign governments, continue to use social media to push their preferred political narratives and sow social unrest online.

Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of cybersecurity policy at Facebook, said the company could not “assess the motivations of these bad actors.” But he described it as an example of “smart, well-funded adversaries who will never give up and constantly change tactics.”

Better technology, and thousands of new employees on staff, have helped social media sites more quickly find and take down propaganda and other problematic content, along with a flood of fake accounts. But they face a scourge of disinformation that has become more global and sophisticated in the years since they discovered Russian operatives stirred tensions online in the runup to the 2016 presidential race, experts say.

“The Russian playbook is out in the open, and more bad actors are going to take advantage of it,” said Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on his chamber’s Intelligence Committee. “Social media companies are going to have to be more proactive, and Congress is going to have to step up and enact some guardrails so that disinformation and misinformation aren’t able to flourish so readily on these platforms.”

The takedowns are Facebook’s second action targeting accounts with ties to Iran. In August, the social networking giant removed hundreds of profiles and pages on Facebook and Instagram. In that case, though, Facebook more explicitly tied some of those accounts to Iranian state media. Those accounts had posted content, created events and purchased ads that at times pushed political messages sympathetic to the Iranian government.

Other tech giants, including Twitter and Google-owned YouTube, took action in August to remove accounts with Iranian ties. On Twitter, these Iran-linked accounts published more than 1 million tweets -- and often masqueraded as foreign journalists and average U.S. citizens to amplify messages about regional political issues, according to an analysis performed by the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.