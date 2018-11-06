

English scientist Tim Berners-Lee from the Web Foundation addresses the opening ceremony of the 2018 edition of the annual Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon on Nov. 5. (Francisco Leong/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, recently kicked off a global campaign to curb some of the harmful effects of Internet connectivity on society.

Through a “Contract for the Web,” Berners-Lee is urging governments, Internet companies and users to commit to a set of principles to protect the openness and accessibility of the Web while boosting user privacy and minimizing misinformation and hate speech.

“The web is at a crucial point,” Berners-Lee said in a statement Monday. “More than half the world’s population remains offline, and the rate of new people getting connected is slowing. Those of us who are online are seeing our rights and freedoms threatened.”

The principles call for full, uncensored and affordable Internet connectivity, tied to a fundamental right to privacy and a humane, collaborative culture in which people in online communities respect civil discourse.

The Web contract comes as the World Wide Web Foundation, a group that Berners-Lee founded in 2009 to promote Internet accessibility and equality, released a report examining threats posed by toxic aspects of online activity and the lack of Web access. The report highlights the rise of online abuse, misinformation and manipulation, the absence of data protection laws and the lack of net neutrality protections that would ensure Internet providers treat all online content equally.

According to the report, more than 1.2 billion Internet users live in countries without net neutrality rules, and more than 1.5 billion users live in places without comprehensive laws protecting an individual’s data.

Upon the campaign’s unveiling, more than 50 organizations had endorsed the principles underlying the contract, including the French government, Facebook and Google.

Berners-Lee and the World Wide Web Foundation hope that the campaign will generate enough support to publish the contract by May 2019, the projected time when more than half the world’s population will have access to the Web.