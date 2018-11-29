

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Airbnb will soon announce that it will begin selling multi-unit buildings and houses next year, according to Fast Company.

The new initiative, called Backyard, is “an endeavor to design and prototype new ways of building and sharing homes,” extending and bolstering the services of the online home-rental platform to architecture and urban planning, the report said. Backyard could start offering small existing dwellings, according to the report, and could also sell energy-efficient building materials, stand-alone homes and multi-unit complexes.

Airbnb’s planned announcement provides a partial road map of the company’s ambitions. The company touts more than 5 million rental listings on its platform, across nearly 200 countries. Since its founding in 2008, it has upended the hospitality industry and drawn the ire of local governments around the world who say the service aggravates housing shortages and facilitates illegal short-term renting. The new initiative would augment Airbnb’s home-rental marketplace, adding real estate development to its portfolio, as cities continue to restrict the company’s short-term rentals.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment.