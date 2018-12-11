Google chief executive Sundar Pichai plans to stress Tuesday in his most high-profile Washington appearance on behalf of the tech giant that it operates “without political bias,” as he looks to rebuff Republicans who say that the company wrongly censors conservative users and right-leaning news sites.

Pichai plans to deliver the message during his first testimony on Capitol Hill, a hearing that’s focused on Google’s algorithms and “filtering practices.” In his remarks opening the hearing, held by the House Judiciary Committee, Pichai plans to emphasize Google’s neutrality and its work to “provide accurate, trusted information.”

“To do otherwise would go against our core principles and our business interests,” Pichai intends to say. “We are a company that provides platforms for diverse perspectives and opinions — and we have no shortage of them among our own employees.”

But the hearing could also unleash a barrage of uncomfortable questions about the company’s operations, including the data it collects on its users and its aspirations in China.

“Google is a remarkable company that has accomplished a great deal,” said Rep. Bob Goodlatte, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. “But given their size and their economic power, and some would argue political power based upon how search works and how YouTube works, there are a lot of questions to address.”

Republicans for months have probed whether Google and its tech peers, Facebook and Twitter, suppress conservative voices online. Google, in response, repeatedly has said it does not apply a political lens to the way it delivers search results or moderates videos on YouTube. But the tech giant’s commitments to neutrality have not assuaged conservatives, including President Trump, who once said the company rigs searches to surface negative stories about him. He did not provide full evidence for that claim.

In September, Breitbart released an internal Google video that appeared to show some Google executives upset in the days after Trump’s 2016 election victory -- in part because of the then-incoming president’s approach to immigration, an issue that affects many of Google’s foreign-born workers. House Republicans led by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) soon demanded an audience with Pichai, resulting in Tuesday’s hearing.

At times, past hearings focused on allegations of anti-conservative bias have turned viciously partisan, with Democrats pointing out that GOP lawmakers lack evidence showing tech companies stifle right-leaning users and news. Pichai's appearance, much like previous sessions featuring Facebook and Twitter leaders, also is set to span a “multitude of issues,” Goodlatte said.

To start, he said, he expected lawmakers to raise privacy, a day after Google revealed its latest data mishap: A security lapse that exposed personal information about more than 50 million users of Google+, the company’s soon-to-be shuttered social network. Google has said it has not seen evidence that any data had been misused. Pichai plans to state that Google supports “federal privacy legislation,” according to his prepared testimony.

Other Democrats and Republicans recently have have criticized Google’s plans to build a special new search engine in China that conforms to the government’s censorship rules. In his prepared remarks, Pichai doesn’t once mention China. But he intends to stress that Google would “never forget our American roots,” including the free flow of information online.

Pichai plans to emphasize he remains a "technology optimist," even when lawmakers increasingly seek to regulate Google and its counterparts in Silicon Valley.

“Not only because I believe in technology, but because I believe in people and their ability to use technology to improve their lives,” he intends to say. “I’m incredibly proud of what Google does to empower people around the world, especially here in the U.S.”