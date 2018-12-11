Google chief executive Sundar Pichai stressed Tuesday in his most high-profile Washington appearance that the tech giant operates “without political bias,” as he looks to rebuff Republicans who say that Google wrongly censors conservative users and right-leaning news sites.

Pichai delivered the message during his first testimony on Capitol Hill, a hearing already brimming with political tension that’s focused on Google’s algorithms and “filtering practices.” In his remarks opening the hearing, held by the House Judiciary Committee, Pichai emphasized Google’s neutrality and its work to “provide accurate, trusted information.”

“To do otherwise would go against our core principles and our business interests,” Pichai said. “We are a company that provides platforms for diverse perspectives and opinions — and there is no shortage of them among our own employees.”

Minutes into the hearing, Pichai quickly found himself trapped middle of a partisan war between Republicans who allege they’ve been censored and Democrats who believe the charges are “fantasy” and part of a “right-wing conspiracy theory,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, the top Democrat on the panel.

Nadler also warned about the emergence of Internet platforms as a “new tool for those seeking to stoke racial and ethnic hatred. The presence of hateful conduct and content in these platforms has been made all the more alarming by the recent rise in hate-motivated violence.”

Adding to the early drama, some of Google’s conservative critics also arrived at the hearing spoiling for a fight: Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist banned from YouTube for violating its policies against abuse, took a seat five rows behind Pichai along with Roger Stone, an ally of Jones. Before testimony began, Jones held court outside the hearing room, shouting that Google had violated his rights to free speech.

The hearing is set to unleash a barrage of uncomfortable questions about the company’s operations, including the data it collects on its users and its aspirations in China. “Google is a remarkable company that has accomplished a great deal,” said Rep. Bob Goodlatte, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. “But given their size and their economic power, and some would argue political power based upon how search works and how YouTube works, there are a lot of questions to address.”

Republicans for months have probed whether Google and its tech peers, Facebook and Twitter, suppress conservative voices online. Google, in response, repeatedly has said it does not apply a political lens to the way it delivers search results or moderates videos on YouTube. But the tech giant’s commitments to neutrality have not assuaged conservatives, including President Trump, who once said the company rigs searches to surface negative stories about him. He did not provide full evidence for that claim.

In September, Breitbart released an internal Google video that appeared to show some Google executives upset in the days after Trump’s 2016 election victory -- in part because of the then-incoming president’s approach to immigration, an issue that affects many of Google’s foreign-born workers. House Republicans led by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) soon demanded an audience with Pichai, resulting in Tuesday’s hearing

“All of these topics—competition, censorship, bias, and others—point to one fundamental question that demands the nation’s attention,” McCarthy said at the hearing. “Are America’s technology companies serving as instruments of freedom—or instruments of control?

At times, past hearings focused on allegations of anti-conservative bias have turned viciously partisan, with Democrats pointing out that GOP lawmakers lack evidence showing tech companies stifle right-leaning users and news. Pichai’s appearance, much like previous sessions featuring Facebook and Twitter leaders, also seemed prime to become a full review of Google’s business practices.

To start, Goodlatte raised concerns with Google’s privacy practices, a day after it revealed its latest data mishap: A security lapse that exposed personal information about more than 50 million users of Google+, the company’s soon-to-be shuttered social network. Google has said it has not seen evidence that any data had been misused. Pichai in his testimony said Google supports “federal privacy legislation.”

“Protecting the privacy and security of our users has long been an essential part of our mission,” he added.

Other Democrats and Republicans recently have have criticized Google’s plans to build a special new search engine in China that conforms to the government’s censorship rules. “This news raises a troubling possibility: That Google is being used to strengthen China’s system of surveillance, repression, and control,” McCarthy said.

Pichai didn’t mention China in his opening remarks. But he said that Google would “never forget our American roots,” including the free flow of information online.

Pichai emphasized he remains a "technology optimist," even when lawmakers increasingly seek to regulate Google and its counterparts in Silicon Valley.

“Not only because I believe in technology, but because I believe in people and their ability to use technology to improve their lives,” he said. “I’m incredibly proud of what Google does to empower people around the world, especially here in the U.S.”